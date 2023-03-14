ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is receiving $4.6 million from the New Mexico Department of Transportation to improve busy sections of roads in the South Valley. The project will focus on the Second Street and Rio Bravo Boulevard intersection.

The project will cost $10.8 million in total. Plans for the project are to improve turn lanes, widen lanes, add traffic signals, and improve lighting.

“Second Street and Rio Bravo is one of the busiest and most important intersections in the South Valley and really, the entire county, with access to the South Valley, the Southwest Mesa, and the Valle de Oro National Wildlife Refuge,” says County Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada. “When this project is finished, Rio Bravo will have been completely rebuilt from the river to I-25 over the last few years.”