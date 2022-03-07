ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is looking for artists for two new public art projects in the city. The first project will be for the Sunport Blvd. expansion, the budget is $60,000. This project is looking for art that represents the history, heritage, and landscapes along Sunport Blvd.

The second project is an outdoor piece for the new Route 66 Visitor Center off of Atrisco and I-40 which will open this summer. Any type of artist is encouraged to apply.