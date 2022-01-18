Bernalillo County says more systems online following cyberattack

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County says more systems are back online following last week’s ransomware attack. Behavioral health, the housing department, animal care service, and emergency and public safety are fully operational. All other departments are operating on a limited basis.

The county suggests residents visit its website or call the department to see what services are available. The county has not released any more information on the attack. Meanwhile, classes resumed at Albuquerque Public Schools on Tuesday after its cyber attack.

