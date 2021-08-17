Bernalillo County residents can now take care of business all in one-stop

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County’s new headquarters is now open to the public. This means residents can now take care of the majority of their county business in the new one-stop-shop environment. Larry Gallegos, Communications Services Specialist talked more about what people can expect.

People can now take care of county business with the clerk, assessor, treasurer, probate judge, commission, Planning & Development and more in one building. There is also free public parking available across the street at Fifth Street and Silver Avenue.

Officials bought the rebuilding on Silver Avenue between Fourth Street and Fifth Street from the city for $2.7 million in 2017. They thought the total renovation cost would be about $33 million. However, the final price tag ended up being more than double that, coming in at $68 million.