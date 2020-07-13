Bernalillo County requests photograph submissions for Alvarado Square

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Public Art program is issuing a call or artists to submit photographs to be used in the building design of the new county headquarters at Alvarado Square. The county states that photos will be chosen in order to help create a welcoming environment for customers, county employees, and the public.

An artist’s rendition of the new Alvarado Square elevator lobby. (courtesy Bernalillo County)

The photos will be printed in a large format and used on the walls of the elevator lobbies with other photos being used on the windows of the new Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office suite. The program is looking for photos that represent the story and character of the county including people, places, landscapes, and events in Bernalillo County.

Artists whose photos are selected will receive $1,500 with a limit of one photo per artist. Copies of the winning photo will also be framed and added to the public art program’s permanent collection.

The deadline for submissions is August 31, 2020 by email or mail. There is no fee to submit an entry.

Emailed submissions must be received by August 31 at 11:59 p.m. MST and mailed submissions must be postmarked before August 31. Photographers who submit proposals must reside in New Mexico.

For more information on submission guidelines visit the Bernalillo County website. Alvarado Square will be the new headquarters of Bernalillo County and will be the site of the county commission chambers. The main tower is expected to be completed in February 2021.