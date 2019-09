ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is getting ready to start building a new tiny home village for Albuquerque’s homeless population.

In June, county commissioners approved a lease with the Albuquerque Indian Center to build the development. On Monday, county officials announced that they are now requesting bids from contractors.

The goal is to help fill the gaps in transitional housing and help people turn their lives around.