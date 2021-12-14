Bernalillo County RENT assistance program provides relief to residents impacted by the pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The pandemic hit hard for many people across New Mexico and the Bernalillo County Economic Development Department wants to make sure people have some help with paying their rent.

The Bernalillo County Relief of Emergency Needs for Tenants (RENT) is designed for qualifying renters outside of Albuquerque city limits and Tribal lands but within the county. The program provides one-time emergency rental and utility assistance to county households experiencing financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grant covers rent and renters’ utility payments which will be applied towards past rent and utilities due starting April 2020 for up to 18 months of rental and utility assistance payments. Households must prove and demonstrate how the pandemic has impacted their finances.

The grant doesn’t cover mortgage payments or mortgage owners’ utilities. Applications for the program are reviewed on a first-come-first-serve basis. Applicants also must provide documentation that shows the household’s current total gross household income is less than 80% of the median family income.

The applicants must be on a lease and not be recipients of other federally subsidized rental assistance programs such as Section 8 or project-based voucher assistance, a housing choice voucher, or public housing.

Those interested in applying for the program can verify if they are located outside Albuquerque city limits before applying by using the locator map that can be found on the Bernalillo County website. Applications can be submitted online or using a paper copy which can be downloaded online or picked up at any county community center.

Paper copies can be delivered to 415 Silver SW however, the county reminds applicants that online applications are processed easier and quicker. For more information visit bernco.gov/rent.

Any questions can be emailed to berncorent@bernco.gov or call 505-468-1279.