Bernalillo County pushup challenge aims to raise awareness of veteran suicides

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Department of Veteran Affairs reports that 22 veterans die by suicide per day. The Bernalillo County Department of Behavioral Health Services is launching the #22PushupChallenge in an effort to raise awareness about veteran suicides.

Director of Behavioral Health Services Margarita Chavez-Sanchez discusses what the challenge is all about and how it’s helping raise awareness of this issue that military veterans face. The mission statement of the Bernalillo County Department of Behavioral Health Services is to improve behavioral health outcomes in the county through innovative, cohesive, and measurable programs, treatment services, and supports aimed at preventing the incidence of crisis and substance abuse disorder.

The department has three divisions including Behavioral Health, Substance Abuse, and Driving While Intoxicated. The #22PushupChallenge requires individuals to record themselves completing 22 pushups and upload it to social media with the hashtag to raise awareness of veteran and military suicide.

Join the department in honoring military members throughout the month of November and tag the Behavioral Health Initiative (@BerncoBHI) when you upload your video. For more information on the Bernalillo County Department of Behavioral Health Services, visit bernco.gov or the Behavioral Health Initiative social media pages on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

