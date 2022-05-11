ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Commissioners have approved the purchase of five and a half acres of land for a new fire station. The land, just north of Edith and Osuna, is being purchased for $1.25 million. Station 36, which is in major need of upgrades and just around the corner from the land, will be relocated there when construction is complete.

“We had at one point thought about demoing and rebuilding on the same piece of property, but have decided that it makes far more sense to relocate it to a main thoroughfare off of Edith which will help with our response times,” said Bernalillo County Fire Chief Greg Perez.

The property and construction of the new firehouse will be paid for with public safety bonds approved by voters.