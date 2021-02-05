Bernalillo County provides mental health resources to frontline healthcare workers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Often time, frontline healthcare workers are so busy worrying about the needs of others, they forget to address their own mental health and well-being. Bernalillo County is working hard to ensure that all front line behavioral health employees are safe and taking care of their own mental health first and foremost.

Department of Behavioral Health Services Director Margarita Chavez-Sanchez talks about what resources the county is providing. Chavez-Sanchez says the county has been working for the past 11 months to work and provide resources to frontline healthcare or essential workers of the pandemic. She says the Bernalillo County CARE Campus offers one-on-one services or virtual sessions.

Chavez-Sanchez says the department has implemented practices like mask distribution every week to staff and clients who may need them, plexiglass barriers, and they have incorporated time to practice mindfulness for both staff and clients. She also says the department is working to establish trauma training for those experiencing loss due to the pandemic.

Chavez-Sanchez says healthcare workers should always keep their well-being in mind. “I cannot care for someone else if I’m not okay. You need to always make sure your own health and own safety is the utmost priority,” Chavez-Sanchez said.

For more information, visit the county’s Behavioral Health Services website.