Bernalillo County property tax due date approaching

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is reminding homeowners that the property tax due date is coming up. This year, however, there’s a little extra time to pay for it.

The 2021 property tax bills were mailed by the Bernalillo County Treasurer’s Office on Dec. 1, 2021. While New Mexico state law requires property tax bills to be mailed by Nov. 1 each year, however, this year’s bill was delayed due to state law (HB407-2019) which allows school districts to have a mill levy question on the November election ballot.

Dec. 10, 2021-Payment due date

Jan. 10, 2022-Final first half property tax due date without late penalties and interest

You can pay your property tax online using a credit or debit card. A convenience fee of 2.29% is charged by the third-party payment processing company. You can also pay your bill by mail by sending the coupon and your payment to:

Bernalillo County Treasurer PO Box 27800 Albuquerque, NM 87125-7800

You can also drop off checks or money orders at any of the county’s blue drop boxes at the following locations:

Corner of 5th Street and Marquette

Village of Tijeras Village Hall

Paradise Hills Community Center

Raymond G. Sanchez Community Cneter

Westside Community Center

Finally, you can also pay your bill in person at the County Treasurer’s Office located in Alvarado Square at 415 Silver Ave. SW. Free customer parking is available at the lot on Fifth St. and Silver.

For more information, visit bernco.gov/treasurer.