ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Probate Court is reopening for walk-in business. The court and offices have been closed because of COVID-related issues. That includes a backlog of cases that had to be cleared before they could get back to regular business.
Anyone wishing to meet with a staff member is encouraged to have an appointment. They will reopen on Monday.