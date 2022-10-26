ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –A community that has been without a swimming pool for years is finally getting a brand-new aquatics center. Bernalillo County showed off the plans for the facility coming to the North Valley’s Raymond G. Sanchez Community Center.

The center used to have a pool, but it was taken out 12 years ago. The community has been pushing for years to build a new one. “Ever since then, they’re like, we need our pool back, we really want a pool for seniors, and this is going to be an even bigger project,” said Debbie O’Malley, Bernalillo County Commissioner. “It’s going to have a big pool for all ages and then it will have a wellness pool as well.”

Officials say the funding is in place. Now they are sharing the designed with the public and the construction is expected to begin in the spring.