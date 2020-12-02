Bernalillo County, Presbyterian host South Valley COVID-19 testing site

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As there continues to be a surge in COVID-19 cases in New Mexico, particularly Bernalillo County, it’s crucial that everyone is able to get tested if needed. Presbyterian has set up a testing site in the South Valley.
Bernalillo County District 2 Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada discusses the free testing site and how residents can access it. The testing site is located in the AMC parking lot at 3810 Las Estancias Way, just south of Coors Blvd. and Rio Bravo Road SW. The free testing will be available on December 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
