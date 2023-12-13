BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The county’s Operations and Maintenance branch says they’re ready for whenever snow arrives. But when snow covers the streets, some roads get higher priority than others.
“There are about 300 miles of roads in the East Mountains alone, and while we wish we could get to all of them at once, it takes time. We are grateful for our crews who work diligently to make sure the roads are safe for everyone who travels on them,” Director of Operations and Maintenance Antonio Jaramillo said in a press release.
The county also offers these tips:
- The goal of the plow truck driver is to clear the road for safe travel, not clear private driveways.
- Do not try to stop the plow truck drivers.
- Keep trash bins back on the shoulder, off the roadway.
- Do not try to drive in front of or around the plow trucks while in operation.
- Do not allow children to play in the piles of snow on the shoulder — it’s not a safe area.