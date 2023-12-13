BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The county’s Operations and Maintenance branch says they’re ready for whenever snow arrives. But when snow covers the streets, some roads get higher priority than others.

“There are about 300 miles of roads in the East Mountains alone, and while we wish we could get to all of them at once, it takes time. We are grateful for our crews who work diligently to make sure the roads are safe for everyone who travels on them,” Director of Operations and Maintenance Antonio Jaramillo said in a press release.

The county also offers these tips: