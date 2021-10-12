Bernalillo County Parks and Rec hosts variety of fall, family-friendly events

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fall is here which means festivals, pumpkin patches, and more fun events to get friends and family outside. Bernalillo County’s Parks and Recreation Department is hosting several events in October for fall and Halloween. Parks, Recreation, and Open Space Dept. Events Coordinator Chamar Garrison discusses these upcoming events and how you can participate.
- RGSCC Car Show – October 16 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Raymond G. Sanchez Community Center
- Trunk or Treat – October 21 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Mountain View Community Center
- Trick or Treat Night – October 22 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Los Padillas Community Center
- Sugar Skull Fun Run – October 24 at 9 a.m. at the National Hispanic Cultural Center
- Friday Fright Carnival – October 29 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Westside Community Center
For additional information, visit bernco.gov.