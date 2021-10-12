Bernalillo County Parks and Rec hosts variety of fall, family-friendly events

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man has been arrested for the eighth time since April 2021. The Albuquerque Police Department reports that on October 9, officers on patrol near Coors and Quail saw a man digging in a trash can under a No Trespassing sign at the Speedway gas station.

Police state that the male was identified as 32-year-old Christopher Sidler who was confirmed to have multiple felony warrants for his arrest. Authorities placed Sidler into custody without incident.