Bernalillo County operates two COVID-19 vaccination PODs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) -Once you’re qualified and selected to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, your next trip might be to a POD. Bernalillo County has COVID-19 vaccine PODS which are Points of Distribution.

POD Director Jason Martinez discusses what these distribution points are, where they are located, and how they work. The county is hosting two PODs, one is a North Valley location at Raymond G. Sanchez Community Center, and the second is a South Valley location at the National Hispanic Cultural Center.

The POD locations are currently operating two days a week and are by appointment only. Martinez explains that so far, about 5,000 individuals have been vaccinated at the PODS.

When visiting a POD to receive a vaccination, you’ll need to show documentation to verify they have an appointment which will expedite the process. Once at the location you’ll see signage showing where you should park, where to line up, and how to proceed with the process.

“As long as people abide by their appointment times, the lines aren’t that bad. The most we’ve had to see some wait is about an hour, an hour and a half, and that’s just because of over eager people wanting to show up, get their vaccine,” said Martinez. He explains that the process will go smoothly as individuals follow their appointment times as the vaccinations are set up for the amount of people expected.

Once you receive a vaccination at a POD, you will be asked to sit in a large room with a couple EMTs in order to be observed. This is a safety precaution to ensure there are no reactions once you receive the vaccine.