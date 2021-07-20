Bernalillo County Open Space hosts wide-variety of public workshops

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Open Space is hosting a series of workshops during the month of July and August. Dustin Chavez-Davis, a parks resource specialist talked more about what people can expect at the upcoming workshops.

On July 17, a Magical Storytelling Adventure will share a dynamic story of an elf who takes children down the Rio Grande. With puppets, an interactive outdoor storytelling setting promises to be a unique experience for all ages.

On July 24, Growing a Backyard Refuge will share the process of assessing the space for participating in the ABQ Backyard Refuge Program. It will feature Bachechi Open Space as healthy soil and water management.

On Aug. 14, Instruments of the World with the Maxwell Museum of Anthropology presents their instruments from around the world. Attendees will experience folk music, to shake, rattle and beat a collection of musical instruments.

On Aug. 28, Rio Grande: The Changing River explores the dynamic river that provides water for life in this area. The event will explore the river of the past, show the changes over time, and look to the future of managing the river.

All events are held from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The July 17, August 14 and August 28 events will be held at the Bachechi Environmental Education Building, 9521 Rio Grande Boulevard NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114. The July 24 event is online only. Pre-registration is required for all events. Registration is available online at bernco.gov/community-services/event-registration.aspx.