ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Fire Department is mopping up after a fire in the open space near 118th Street and Dennis Chavez.

BCFD says the fire burned about 52 acres and is 80% contained. Bernalillo County fire crews are also working with Albuquerque Fire Rescue to contain the blaze.

No injuries have been reported, and no structures are said to be threatened.