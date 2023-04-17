ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A deputy-involved shooting in Bernalillo County killed a man on Sunday. He has now been identified.

According to BernCo Sheriff’s Office, a deputy-involved shooting took place in the 2300 block of Griffin Road SW. BernCo deputies were responding to a welfare check when they made contact with a man armed with a knife, they said.

After a confrontation came about between the man and the deputies, at least one deputy fired a gun, hitting the man. He died at the scene.

The man has been identified as Jared Romero, 35. The incident is still being investigated.