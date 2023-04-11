ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Plans for phase two of the Second Street Corridor Improvement Project are one step closer to being a reality. The project spans 2nd Street from Rio Bravo to the South Diversion Channel.

Phase one, completed in 2019, included new sidewalks and a multi-use trail from Mountain View Elementary to the Valle De Oro Wildlife Refuge. Proposed improvements for phase two include installing new sidewalks, improving drainage, and installing new lighting in the area. “This project will not only help people get to the refuge but also provide safe spaces for people to walk, ride their bikes, safe roadways, native landscaping, and lots of amenities for our community,” said Jennifer Owen-White, Refuge Manager, Valle De Oro Wildlife Refuge.

Officials say plans are about 70% complete. They say funding for the roughly $12M project is being pushed back a bit. Construction is expected to begin in 2027.