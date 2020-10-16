Bernalillo County officials give update on election preparations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County leaders talked Friday about what they are doing to make sure voting is safe and secure.

Early voting starts Saturday, Oct. 17. During Friday’s meeting, Bernalillo County Clerk Linda Stover said people should drop off their absentee ballots as soon as possible.

Stover says at the 18 early polling locations, socially distancing measures are in place to help keep everyone safe. She also says if there is a line at the polling location and you need to drop off your ballot, let a poll worker know and they extradite you to the front of the line.

As for election security, officials say the DA’s office recently provided training on relevant election laws. There will also be agents stationed throughout the county monitoring all election activities.

Bernalillo County has already accepted 45,000 absentee ballots after issuing 151,000.

Latest Election News