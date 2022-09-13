ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County’s homeless coordinating council met Tuesday morning to discuss the ongoing homeless issues in Albuquerque and the surrounding community.

Members heard a presentation the non-profit Community Solutions on their “Built for Zero” program. Its goal is to get to a point where homelessness is a rare and short-term experience. “It’s very much about getting all the organizations on the same page. Seeing the problem in the same way, measuring progress in the same way in terms of reductions,” President of Community Solutions Rosanne Haggerty said.

There was also an update on the city’s planned gateway center. Officials say the center’s team is now fully staffed after hiring two new community outreach coordinators and hope to open up overnight bed by winter this year.