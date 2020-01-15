Bernalillo County Office of the Assessor hosts 3rd Annual Veteran Outreach

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -The Bernalillo County Office of the Assessor and the New Mexico Department of Veteran Services will be hosting its third annual Veteran Outreach which is a one-stop-shop for veterans to receive their veteran exemption. Madam Assessor Tanya Giddings and Cabinet Secretary Judy Griego visit the set to discuss the services the outreach will provide.

The veteran outreach started on Thursday, December 19, 2019, and will be on the third Thursday of every month until April 2020, with an extra date added to make sure property owners applying for the exemption meet the deadline. A representative will be on-site in order to issues tax-exemption certificates to qualifying veterans that can be applied toward a veteran property tax savings program administered through the County Assessor’s Office.

There are two property tax saving programs available to New Mexico veteran residents or surviving spouses:

A service-related exemption, a $4,000 reduction in taxable value of your real property

100% service-related disabled exemption, relieves all property taxes owed on primary residence

The 3rd Annual Veteran Outreach events will be held at the Assessor’s Office located at 501 Tijeras Ave. NE in Albuquerque from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The following are Outreach Dates:

January 16, 2020

February 20, 2020

March 19, 2020

April 16, 2020

April 23, 2020

For additional information on the 3rd Annual Veteran Outreach, visit the Bernalillo County Assessor website. Property tax exemption forms can also be found at the New Mexico Department of Veterans Services website.