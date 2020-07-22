Bernalillo County offers virtual summer activities

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As residents of Bernalillo County continue to work through the coronavirus pandemic, there are some outdoor activities and programs that you can take part in during this time. Bernalillo County Parks Resource Specialist, Dustin Chavez-Davis discusses upcoming activities you can participate in.

While Open Space facilities remain closed, trails and grounds are open. Those who visit Open Space grounds are asked to practice good trail etiquette as many sites are getting a lot of use as people look for outdoor activities. A few reminders are to pick up trash, limit your group size, and use facing coverings when visiting Open Spaces.

After the pandemic hit, Bernalillo County worked to provide many of its programs online. On Saturday, July 25 at 10 a.m. Bernalillo County will host its next Backyard Science Series virtual live stream on composting with worms. The virtual event will live stream on the Bachechi Open Space Facebook page.

Additional videos and activities can be found on the Bernalillo County Parks, Recreation and Open Space Facebook page.