Bernalillo County offers resources, assistance during COVID-19 outbreak

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – The Emergency Operations Center along with several other agencies are teaming up to help those in need during the coronavirus outbreak. David Romero sat down with Bernalillo County Emergency Management Director, Richard Clark to discuss what they are doing to provide relief.

The Emergency Operations Center is where resources are coordinated to help support the community. Richard explains it allows Bernalillo County to bring in different agencies and staff to provides services to both employees and the community.

There are three levels of the Emergency Operations Plan. Currently, we are at level two and includes the involvement of managerial staff and selective emergency support functions. Level one would require the involvement of all staff and is reserved for large-scale incidents such as earthquakes.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office in partnership with local businesses and community members have collected food items to create and distribute food boxes to families in need. Around 220 boxes equating to over 5,500 meals have been delivered to over 160 families in Bernalillo County.

BCSO has also teamed up with the Bernalillo County Fire Dept. Emergency Management Dept. and Team Rubicon to deliver additional care packages to senior centers, those experiencing homelessness, and anyone in need in the community. Bubba’s 33 and Legacy Church are providing about 100 lunches a day to healthcare workers at COVID-19 testing sites for the next week and strive to continue doing so at least three times a week going forward.

For food assistance or if you would like to donate, call 505-331-9378 or 505-377-6566 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. If the line is busy, please leave a message.

Bernalillo County is also serving grab-and-go breakfast and lunch for children at six county locations and the Isleta Pueblo Community Center. Parents are asked to drive up to the community center with their children in the vehicle and staff will provide a breakfast and lunch for each child. All families with children are welcome.

Mountain View Community Center located at 201 Prospect Ave. SE

Paradise Hills Community Center located at 5901 Paradise Hills Blvd. NW

Raymond G. Sanchez Community Center located at 9800 Fourth St. NW

South Valley Multipurpose Center located at 2008 Larrazolo Road SW

Vista Grande Community Center located at 15 La Madera Road

Westside Community Center located at 1250 Isleta Blvd. SW

Isleta Pueblo Community Center located at 60 Tribal Road 40 87022

Bernalillo County’s Department of Behavioral Health Services and the New Mexico Aging and Long-Term Services Dept. are teaming up to get supplies and food to seniors who are housebound and to those with disabilities. ALTSD has launched a hotline at 1-800-432-2080 for seniors, people with disabilities, and their family members to call and request assistance with groceries, supplies, or meals. Leave a message with a name, phone number, and your city or town and callers will be contacted within two hours.

You can help by donating suplies including toilet paper cleaning supplies, pasta, grains, oatmeal, canned goods, and baby formula and diapers to the South Valley Multipurpose Center located at 2008 Larrazolo Road SW Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To volunteer, email ALTSD-Volunteers@state.nm.us and put ‘Ready to Help’ in the subject line along with a city/town and your phone number.