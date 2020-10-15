Bernalillo County offers options to protect pets from coyotes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Coyotes have been coming closer to homes in Bernalillo County and going after pets. Bernalillo County offers different ways pet owners can deter coyotes.

When taking their pets outside:

Pets should be supervised when playing or going outside.

Pets should be walked in the daytime as much as possible and on a leash.

Pets should not be walked where coyotes are known to frequent.

Tools can be used to deter and prevent coyote attacks:

Pets can wear a coyote-deterrence vest.

Pet owners can carry a whistle or air horn.

Changes to make around residences to deter or scare off coyotes:

Fences should be at least six to eight feet tall with coyote rollers or extensions.

Yards should be kept clean with fewer spaces for animals, coyote food, to hide.

Potential food sources in yards, like gardens, can be reduced.

Bright deterrence lights can be put around the property.

