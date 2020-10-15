Bernalillo County offers options to protect pets from coyotes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Coyotes have been coming closer to homes in Bernalillo County and going after pets. Bernalillo County offers different ways pet owners can deter coyotes.
When taking their pets outside:
- Pets should be supervised when playing or going outside.
- Pets should be walked in the daytime as much as possible and on a leash.
- Pets should not be walked where coyotes are known to frequent.
Tools can be used to deter and prevent coyote attacks:
- Pets can wear a coyote-deterrence vest.
- Pet owners can carry a whistle or air horn.
Changes to make around residences to deter or scare off coyotes:
- Fences should be at least six to eight feet tall with coyote rollers or extensions.
- Yards should be kept clean with fewer spaces for animals, coyote food, to hide.
- Potential food sources in yards, like gardens, can be reduced.
- Bright deterrence lights can be put around the property.
