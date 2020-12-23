Bernalillo County offers online comedy workshops, dance classes, additional activities for seniors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Senior and Social Services works to provide health and quality of life initiatives for county residents. They do this by improving economic well-being, education, and health within the community.

Bernalillo County Senior and Social Services Community Program Specialist Veronica Cordova discusses what they are doing to expand online activities for seniors. The free online activities for Bernalillo County residents ages 50 and older aim to help older adults remain physically, emotionally, and mentally engaged.

The new activities include a comedy workshop, dance classes, a book to movie adaptation discussion group, and a painting class. The online programs have limited capacity so interested seniors are encouraged to register promptly.

Comedy Workshop

Seniors can join former “Tonight Show” writer Jo Firestone every Tuesday in January as he helps participants use humor as an outlet with social and brain-stimulating activities and techniques. The workshop is free for adults 55 and older and will be held online via Zoom on Tuesday, January 5, 12, 19, and 26 from 2 to 3 p.m. Those interested can participate in all four classes. Register online.

Dance Classes

Bernalillo County and Keshet Dance have partnered to offer online group dance classes for county seniors. Starting January 11 through May 8, 2021, seniors 60 and older can participate in “Fine Wine Dance: Improvisational” and “Fine Wine Dance: Move and Stretch”. The classes are one hour long and are held via Zoom. Those interested can view the class schedule and must register directly at keshetarts.org. Use the promo code: BERNCO21 when registering.

Book to Movie Adaptation

Discuss short stories and novels along with their movie adaptation. Every third Tuesday of the month participants read a selected story and watch the movie, then meet online to discuss the movie’s faithfulness to the book. Each class is limited to 25 participants for optimum group exchange. The lineup includes the following:

Jan. 19: The Wisdom of Eve, a short story by Mary Orr published in Cosmopolitan (1946), and the movie “All About Eve” (1950)

Feb. 16: The Bear Came Over the Mountain a short story by Nobel Prize-winning author Alice Munro published in The New Yorker (1999), and the movie “Away From Her” (2006)

March 16: Rashomon short story by Ryunosoke Akutagawa published in Shincho (1922), and the movie“Rashomon” (1950)

Apr. 20: Dracula by Bram Stoker, a novel published in 1887, and the movie “Bram Stoker’s Dracula” (1992)

Participants must register for each class individually and classes are held from 4 to 5 p.m. All written materials and movies must be attained independently. Movies are available on streaming services like Amazon Prime, Google Play, Netflix, or YouTube. Register online.

Paint a Portrait

Free online painting classes will be offered in January, February, and March 2021. These classes were promoted on the Senior Services email list and Facebook page and have already filled up. However, additional classes are being contemplated for the spring.

