Bernalillo County offers older adults variety of programs, activities at senior centers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – The Bernalillo County Office of Senior and Social Services is helping seniors celebrate life and stay active with various types of programs that are offered at their five senior facilities. These facilities provide many fun activities to help seniors ages 50 and over with opportunities to stay active and meet new people.

Bernalillo County Community Program Specialist Veronica Cordova visits the set to discuss these centers and what programs are offered. Services that are provided at the senior centers promote healthy aging and encourage participation in activities to help seniors stay active and independent.

The senior centers also can help older adults stay connected with their peers and community and help reduce social isolation. Bernalillo County is providing free senior breakfast to help feed seniors two days a week at four of the five senior centers.

All senior centers provide free lunch to seniors ages 60 and older. Individuals under 60 pay reduced fees and reservations are required 24-hours in advance.

Free wellness programs are also available at the centers and include Tai Chi, chair yoga, and walking program, Walk with Ease that was developed by the Arthritis Foundation. Senior Centers also offer creative activities like bingo, scrapbooking, book clubs, ukelele classes, sewing, long-arm quilting, and jewelry classes.

Upcoming programs include a field trip on February 21 to Belen’s Harvey House Museum and a Paint Night art program on Friday, February 28. Limited transportation for neighborhood residents is available at some sites.

For more information on programs, free meals, and activities available at senior centers, visit Bernalillo County’s website.

Senior Centers

Raymond G. Sanchez Senior Center located inside Raymond G. Sanches Community Center located at 9800 Fourth Street NW, Albuquerque 87114

located inside Raymond G. Sanches Community Center located at 9800 Fourth Street NW, Albuquerque 87114 Paradise Hills Senior Center located inside Paradise Hill Community Center located at 5901 Paradise Boulevard NW, Albuquerque 87114

located inside Paradise Hill Community Center located at 5901 Paradise Boulevard NW, Albuquerque 87114 Rio Bravo Senior Center located at 3910 Isleta Boulevard SW, Albuquerque 87105

located at 3910 Isleta Boulevard SW, Albuquerque 87105 South Valley Multi-Purpose Senior Center located at 2008 Larrazolo Road SW, Albuquerque 87105

located at 2008 Larrazolo Road SW, Albuquerque 87105 Whispering Pines Senior Center located at #6 Lark Road, Tijeras 87059 (20 miles south on South 14, right on canary, left on Lark

Activities at the centers can also be found on the Bernalillo County Office of Senior and Social Service Facebook page.