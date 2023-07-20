Neon swimsuits are the most visible underwater, according to a consulting and education firm focusing on aquatic safety. (Getty Images)

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – People looking to cool off can now visit any Bernalillo County aquatic facility for free on Fridays. Bernalillo County Parks, Recreation and Open Space made the change because of extreme heat.

Free swim Fridays will start Friday through Aug. 4. “I don’t think there is a better way to cool down than poolside, so to be able to offer this service free to BernCo residents during the hottest days of the summer is very exciting,” said Parks, Recreation and Open Space Director Debbie Jo Almager.

Guests can bring their own food and drinks to the pools, but glass and alcohol are not allowed. For a full list of BernCo aquatic facilities and locations click here.