Bernalillo County offers free groceries to low-income seniors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is partnering with Silver Horizons to offer two drive-thru grocery pick-ups to low-income seniors aged 60+. The free groceries will be offered to the Rio Bravo Senior Center Monday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A second event will be held Tuesday at the Sheriff’s Pose on Second Street near Alameda. All you have to do is drive up and staff will put a box in your car for free.

Locations and times:

Monday, Dec. 21 at Rio Bravo Senior Center parking lot located at 3910 Isleta Blvd SW

Tuesday, Dec. 22 at Sherriff’s Posse Outdoor Facility located at 10308 2nd St NW

According to a news release, seniors picking up food should not arrive before 9:30 a.m., they must wear a mask, stay in line, and in their vehicle at all times. Bernalillo County says for more information call 505-468-7650.

