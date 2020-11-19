Bernalillo County offers drive-thru grocery pickup for low-income seniors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –A local nonprofit is once again offering free groceries to Bernalillo County senior citizens. Silver Horizon is hosting free drive-thru food markets for low-income seniors 60 and older.

The food will be pre-packed in boxes. Organizers will also be following strict COVID-19 protocols to help prevent the spread of the virus. Seniors picking up food must wear masks and remain in their vehicles at all times. Workers will be placing the food boxes into seniors’ vehicles.

The drive-thru grocery pickup opportunities are from 10 a.m. to noon as follows:

Monday, Nov. 23 – Rio Bravo Senior Center parking lot, 3910 Isleta Blvd SW

Tuesday, Nov. 24 – Sherriff’s Posse Outdoor Facility, 10308 2nd St NW

Monday, Dec. 21 – Rio Bravo Senior Center parking lot, 3910 Isleta Blvd SW

Tuesday, Dec. 22 – Sherriff’s Posse Outdoor Facility, 10308 2nd St NW

