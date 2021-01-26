Bernalillo County offers drive-thru grocery pickup for low-income seniors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is offering a drive-thru grocery pick up event for low-income senior citizens. The county is partnering with Silver Horizons to offer free groceries to those 60 and older at an event in the South Valley on Friday, January 29, 2021.

The drive-thru event is being held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the parking lot of the Rio Bravo Senior Center located at 3910 Isleta Blvd. SW. Food will be pre-packed and volunteers will be wearing masks and maintaining social distance.

“These are difficult times for many in our community,” said Julie Morgas Baca, Bernalillo County manager in a press release. “If you’re a citizen in Bernalillo County experiencing food insecurity, please come and pick up some groceries on Friday.”

Bernalillo County asks that low income seniors picking up groceries not arrive before 10 a.m. Masks are required at the event and those attending are asked to remain in their vehicles at all times as workers will put the food directly into the vehicles.

