ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – St. Patrick’s day is right around the corner. To help everyone safely enjoy the festivities, Bernalillo County, the New Mexico Department of Transportation and other partners will offer safe ride options starting at 10 a.m. Friday, March 17, through Monday March 20 at 2 a.m.

The “Take A Ride On Us” program will offer an Uber credit of up to $10 off per ride for 1,000 rides. The credit is valid for two rides per person with the code LUCKY23. The discount code does not include tips and can only be used on Uber rides, not Uber Eats.

The program gives the community an option for a safe ride instead of driving under the influence. According to a news release, the program has provided nearly 26,000 safe rides since 2017.