ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Uber wants to make sure you get home safely on Mardi Gras. The Take a Ride on Us campaign is offering 800 rides on Feb. 21 starting at 10 a.m. through Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 2 a.m. To get the discount voucher, participants will need to use the Uber code BEADS23.

Each code is good for two rides per person and $10 off per ride. The code can also only be used for rides and not Uber Eats.

The Take a Ride on Us is the creation of Cumulus Media Albuquerque. According to a news release, Bernalillo County has contributed $80,000 to this annual effort. The release also states “the county’s financial contribution comes from liquor excise taxes – additional taxes that New Mexico retailers and consumers pay when purchasing alcohol.” The New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department collect and then distribute the taxes to counties on a quarterly basis.