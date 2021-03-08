Bernalillo County offers assistance to renters in need

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People who need help with paying rent can begin turning in paper applications to the county on Monday, March 8. Bernalillo County residents can apply for up to $5,000 through the CARES Act.

The grant covers past rent payments and utility payments through December of this year. To qualify, applicants must live outside the city of Albuquerque’s municipal boundary with Bernalillo County, have COVID-19 related income loss that has made it difficult or unable to pay rent, have documentation that shows the household’s current total gross income is less than 80% of the median family income, currently, be on a lease and not be recipients of other federally subsidized rental assistance programs, and not be a full-time student whose rent is paid by someone else.

Paper applications can be picked up at one of Bernalillo County’s community centers. Community centers are open to the public from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The county is only accepting paper applications for right now which can be dropped off at Fifth Street and Marquette at the downtown Bernalillo County Treasurer’s Tax Payment drop-box.

Online applications open on Monday, March 22. For more information, visit bernco.gov.