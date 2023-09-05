ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Animal Care and Resources Center is giving pet owners in unincorporated parts of Bernalillo County a chance to get free vaccines and microchips.

Starting September 6 through February 28, from 9 a.m. to noon every other Wednesday the county will be providing the free vaccine and microchipping services. Appointments are required and people must provide their address when scheduling an appointment.

For more information and to schedule an appointment, click here.