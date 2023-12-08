ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wednesday, December 13, locals can attend a free vaccination clinic to help prevent Bordetella, a bacterial infection. The clinic is on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Bordetella vaccine can help keep dogs safe as Canine Respiratory Syndrome spreads, the Bernalillo County Animal Care Services says. The county recommends dogs be vaccinated for at least two weeks before going to dog parks, groom facilities, and boarding centers.

The walk-up clinic will be held at 3001 2nd Street Southwest, Albuquerque, NM 87105. The clinic begins at 1:00 p.m. and ends promptly at 4:00 p.m.