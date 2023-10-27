ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With Halloween weekend upon us, Bernalillo County is partnering to offer safe rides for Bernalillo and Sandoval County residents who are celebrating.

Starting Friday, October 27 at noon through 2 a.m. November 1, the “Take A Ride On Us” program will offer an Uber credit of up to $10 off per ride for 1,000 rides. The credit is valid for two rides per person with the code BOO23. The discount code does not include tips and can only be used on Uber rides, not Uber Eats.

The program gives the community an option for a safe ride instead of driving under the influence. According to a news release, the program has provided over 38,000 safe rides since 2017.