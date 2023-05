ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County wants to make sure people get home safely for Cinco de Mayo. As part of the “Take a Ride on Us” program, the county and its partners are offering a $10 discount on Uber rides.

It’s good for two rides per person starting at 10 a.m. Friday morning and running through 2 a.m. on Monday. The credit can be redeemed through the Uber app using the code CINCO23. A reminder, it cannot be used for Uber Eats and does not cover tips.