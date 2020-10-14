Bernalillo County offering CARES rental, utility assistance grants

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County residents who need help to pay rent or utility payments because of the pandemic can apply for up to $5,000 through the CARES Act. The county has identified $1 million in emergency relief funds to assist residents experiencing hardships due to the pandemic and who are behind on rent or utility payments.

To qualify, residents must provide past due bills and notices, be making less than $50,000 in income, and must have been in the rental property since March. Anyone in need can apply on the county’s website.

The application process starts on Wednesday, Oct. 14 and runs through Wednesday, Nov. 4.

