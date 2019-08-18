Bernalillo County now offers peer support services at city library

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)-Bernalillo County will now be offering a peer drop-in center for its residents.

The new Peer Support Drop-In Center at the library on Unser and Central is funded by the Bernalillo County Behavioral Health Initiative. Residents can now access different community mental health services like one-on-one support, anxiety management, and even job development.

“Adding this service in the library in addition to services we’re providing in the community center right now provides a less threatening model for somebody who needs that extra layer of help,” said Assistant Director of the Department of Behavioral Services, Margarita Chavez-Gutierrez.

The services are available to adults and young people ages 16 to 25.