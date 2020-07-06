Bernalillo County Movies in the Park drive-thru series extended

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County will be continuing its drive-thru edition of Movies in the Park series through August 1. The county will be hosting the series in the parking lot of the Isleta Amphitheater at 5601 University Blvd. south of Rio Bravo.

The events are free of charge and are available on a first-come, first-served basis with gates opening at 7 p.m. Cars will be allowed to park in every other space and visitors will be able to sit outside, directly in front of their cars in their assigned spaces.

Guests will not be allowed to sit in spaces between cars and security will be observing and enforcing social distancing. Outside food and drink will be allowed however, alcohol is not.

There will also be food trucks on site. Those attending the movie will be required to wear a mask when leaving their vehicle spaces or family to visit the restrooms or to get food.

Dogs will be permitted on site but must be kept on a leash and visitors must clean up after them. Additional information on Movies in the Park can be found on BernCo.gov.

The following movies are scheduled: