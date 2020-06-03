Bernalillo County moves forward with first phase in Sunport Extension Project

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Sunport Extension Project has been talked about for more than a decade, now Bernalillo County says Sunport Boulevard Extension is finally going to happen. First construction at the I-25 Sunport interchange is necessary for the county to move forward with the extension.

“There’s some improvements to the bridge, and interchange that are needed for the Sunport project. There will be reconfiguring of the bridge, addition of signalization for both directions on the interchange, and some improvements to the ramps and approach coming from the airport,” said Rodrigo Eichwald, the Bernalillo County Engineering Manager.

Those improvements are only part of phase one of the upcoming Sunport Extension project. Phase one will be finished by November. Early next year, the county says they can start on that long-awaited half-mile extension from I-25 to Broadway. The county says they still need to acquire some of the lands.

County officials say it will relieve traffic for commuters because it will add another access point to I-25 for the South Valley, and make the area more appealing for businesses. “Change the in and out access from the freeway, then we will be able to attract different kinds of industry,” said County Commissioner, Steven Micahel Quezada.

The County will also fix up Woodward between Broadway and Second. That’s near the proposed Sunport Extension so it will help drivers get ever farther into the South Valley.

They expect everything to be done in 2022. All of the work will cost more than $28 million, with about half coming from the feds. County Commissioner Quezada says he hopes one day there’s a train line from the airport, to the Rail Runner line down on Second Street.

