Bernalillo County moves forward on Atrisco Vista corridor expansion

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For quite some time, drivers have been excited for the expansion of Atrisco Vista north to Southern Boulevard. As the west side continues to grow, the county has been exploring three different options to improve access, and recently completed a study.

“I think we discovered it’s the right thing to do and to move forward with a project like this,” said County Commissioner Debbie O’Malley.

O’Malley has been working on the project for quite some time, and said the county decided the best option was Alternative Two, which shoots directly north. So far, they’ve spent around $500,000 to do the study and initial work.

“We currently have another half-million dollars in bond funding from Bernalillo County available to move into the environmental clearance and design phase,” said Elias Archuleta, Director of Bernalillo County’s Technical Services Department.

The study found that option two would take the least amount of time and is the most feasible option, costing more than $19 million. The proposed improvements include a two-lane road, bike lanes and trails.

“There’d be a set-aside, kind of like a corridor, kind of like Tramway where you have a separated bikeway and trail. That’s going to be a nice amenity for that area,” said O’Malley.

She said she’s excited to see the project taking off.

“It creates that connectivity that we were looking for… the area already has infrastructure. There’s already development, so it makes sense to finish what we started,” O’Malley said.

O’Malley says the project is expected to start in 2021.