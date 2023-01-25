ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Metropolitan Detention Center is hosting a rapid hiring event on Saturday. It’ll be from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the detention center on the far west side of Albuquerque.

The facility is looking to hire both security and non-security positions.

Openings are available in corrections, health care, administration, and social services. Some positions will come with up to $10,000 in hiring incentives.