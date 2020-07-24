Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center to hold virtual hiring event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center will be holding a virtual career fair and hiring event on Monday, July 27, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Those who are interested in participating are asked to login via smartphone, tablet, or computer.

Employers will include MDC, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, Youth Services Center, and the U.S. Border Patrol. Applicants will be able to attend presentations, chat with recruiters, and complete an application.

Participants are encouraged to dress for success and should be prepared to upload resumes. Register online for the hiring event. For more information, prospective applicants can talk to a recruiter at 505-839-8999 by email at mdcrecruiting@bernco.gov or by visiting MDC’s recruiting website mdcrecruiting.com.