ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court in downtown Albuquerque reopened Thursday morning after being closed for a “security precaution,” according to a news release from the court.
The court received a security threat that was reportedly sent to courts across the nation, the news release stated. Per standard protocol, the threat was investigated and determined not to be credible.
Story continues below
- Local: What are New Mexico lawmakers planning for this year’s legislative session?
- Albuquerque: ABQ Biopark featuring living fossil native to New Mexico
- New Mexico: PNM customers to see decrease in monthly bill
- Crime: Santo Domingo man sentenced to a decade in prison for sexual abuse
Those with hearings scheduled between 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. were asked to report when the building reopened at 10:30 a.m.