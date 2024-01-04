ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court in downtown Albuquerque reopened Thursday morning after being closed for a “security precaution,” according to a news release from the court.

The court received a security threat that was reportedly sent to courts across the nation, the news release stated. Per standard protocol, the threat was investigated and determined not to be credible.

Story continues below

Those with hearings scheduled between 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. were asked to report when the building reopened at 10:30 a.m.