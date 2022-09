Judge Sandra Engel stepped down from the Metropolitan Court after 16 years

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Longtime Metropolitan Judge Sandra Engel has officially stepped down after 16 years. Engle served as the Metropolitan Chief Judge from January 2019 to August 2020.

Engel also presided over the Metro’s Community Veteran’s Court which is a treatment court for veterans charged with misdemeanor offenses. Engel said she is going on to be a leadership coach and serve on the state bar.