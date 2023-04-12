ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new Chief Judge is in town and will guide the general operations of the Metropolitan Court. Judge Joshua J. Sánchez will replace current Chief Judge Maria I. Dominguez.

Sánchez was elected as Chief Judge by the nineteen judges currently serving the court. Sánchez will serve a three-year term starting on May 15, 2023.

“It’s an honor to be selected to lead the busiest court in the state, where our dedicated judges and staff work tirelessly to ensure that timely access to justice is equally afforded to all,” Sánchez said in a press release.

The chief judge fills several roles. Sánchez will not only hear court cases but will also oversee the court’s budget and operations.

Sánchez has been working as a Metropolitan Court judge since 2021. He was initially appointed to the judicial position by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham; he won his seat in an unopposed election.

Sánchez went to law school at the University of New Mexico and has experience in private practice as well. He has specialized in criminal, juvenile, domestic relations, civil, and probate law, according to the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court.